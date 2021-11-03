Over 815 thou people given 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab in Almaty rgn

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Over 815,00 people have so far received one COVID-19 vaccine jab and over 738,000 - both jabs in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the sanitary and epidemiological control department of Almaty region, 99% of the eligible population of Balkhashsk and Aksusk distrcicts have been inoculated against OCIVD-19 with the first jab.

The region has reported a total of 55,702, of which 41,429 are symptomatic. The COVID-19 growth rate has remained at 0.2% over the past two weeks. Most increases in COVID-19 cases have been reported in Alakolsk, Karatalsk, Raiymbeksk, and Uyghur districts over the past week.

Over the past day, the region has reported 91 COVID-19 cases, including 69 symptomatic and 22 asymptomatic ones. Of the fresh daily cases, 12 have been reported in children under 14.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.