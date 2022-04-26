EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:08, 26 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Over 817,000 teens get Pfizer vaccine

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 32,498 pregnant women were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reports.

    As of April 25, some 817,207 teens, 37,830 pregnant women, and 135,186 nursing moms were administered the 1st shot of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in Kazakhstan, while 740,597 teens, 32,498 expectant moms, and 117,794 breastfeeding mothers fully completed the vaccination cycle.

    Besides, 9,480,188 people received the 1st jab of the coronavirus vaccine, and 9,234,609 were given both.

    As earlier reported, 8 new cases were reported in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Pfizer Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!