Over 817,000 teens in Kazakhstan fully immunized with Pfizer

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan released an updated information on vaccination figures across the country, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to prevent COVID-19 spread.

As of June 9, 1,202,344 people were inoculated with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine, while the second doze was administered to 1,078,823 people in Kazakhstan.

Of 1,202,344, 860,886 are teenagers aged 12-18, 40,730 are pregnant women and 143,806 are nursing mothers.

Out of 1,078,823, 817,178 are teens, 36,581 are expecting women and 132,693 are nursing mothers.

Earlier Kazinform reported that nine Kazakhstanis had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.