EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:55, 22 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 82 thou COVID-19 patients under treatment in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 67,404 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    Of 67,404 COVID-19 patients under treatment, 12,105 are in-patients and 55,299 are out-patients.

    Countrywide, the number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition stands at 1,000, in critical condition – 248, and on artificial lung ventilation – 143.

    Notably, the country has reported 2,411 cases of and 3,865 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!