Over 82 thou COVID-19 patients under treatment in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 67,404 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Of 67,404 COVID-19 patients under treatment, 12,105 are in-patients and 55,299 are out-patients.

Countrywide, the number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition stands at 1,000, in critical condition – 248, and on artificial lung ventilation – 143.

Notably, the country has reported 2,411 cases of and 3,865 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.