Over 842,000 Kazakh teens fully vaccinated with Pfizer

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of the 6th of July, 1,225,370 people got their 1st shot of the Pfizer vaccine, and 1,156,011 received their second Pfizer shot, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare press service.

Those who received their 1st Pfizer shot are: teenagers – 867,728, pregnant women – 41,224, and breastfeeding women – 144,896.

842,295 teenagers, 38,474 pregnant women and 138,413 breastfeeding women got their 2nd Pfizer shot.