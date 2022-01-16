Over 85 thou women receive one shot of Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 85,452 women have been administered the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the commission, 350,852 teenagers, 24,192 pregnant women and 61,260 nursing mothers, have been given the first shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan.

The second shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 180,724 teens, 11,808 pregnant women, and 31,530 nursing women.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan authorized Pfizer vaccine use in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Kazakhstan began vaccinating with Pfizer on 15 November 2021.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 13,523 cases of and 1,627 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.