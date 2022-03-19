EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:13, 19 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Over 850 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in one day

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 864 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

    199 people beat COVID-19 in North Kazakhstan region. In West Kazakhstan region 196 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection. Aktobe region rounds out the top 3 with 185 COVID-19 recoveries.

    136 people made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Zhambyl region, 34 in Almaty city, 30 in Almaty region, 21 in Karaganda region, 17 in Kostanay region, 16 in Atyrau region, 12 in Pavlodar region, 9 in East Kazakhstan region, 5 in Akmola region, and 4 in Nur-Sultan city.

    In total 1,284,696 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!