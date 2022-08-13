Over 856 thou teens receive 2nd shot of Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of August 13, the first jab of Pfizer vaccine has been given to 1,237,036 people and the second jab to 1,192,678 people in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the commission, 873,316 teenagers, 41,567 pregnant women and 145,335 nursing mothers, have been given the first shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan.

The second shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 856,781 teens, 39,290 pregnant women, and 141,589 nursing women.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 1,452 cases of and 2,133 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.