EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:42, 20 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Over 858,000 teens complete COVID-19 vaccination cycle

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of August 20 some 1,238,084 people received the 1st shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, while 1,195,163 completed the vaccination cycle, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

    Of which 874, 105 teens, 41,603 pregnant women and 145,377 nursing moms were administered the 1st shot, while 858,210 teens, 39,403 pregnant women and 141,709 breastfeeding moms were fully vaccinated.


    Tags:
    Pfizer Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!