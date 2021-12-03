EN
    09:58, 03 December 2021

    Over 86,000 teens vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 108,553 people in Kazakhstan were vaccinated with the 1st shot of the Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus infection on December 2, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    108,553 people in Kazakhstan were vaccinated with the 1st shot of the Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus infection on December 2. 86,108 of them are teens, 6,814 are pregnant women, and 15,630 nursing mons.

    As earlier reported, over 8 mln people have already got coronavirus vaccine the countrywide.


