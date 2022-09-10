Over 860,000 teens get COVID-19 vaccine both shots

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of September 10, 2022, some 1,239,216 people received the 1st shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,200,534 were given both, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

874,648 teens, 41,697 pregnant women and 145,471 nursing moms were administered the 1st shot, while 860,484 teens, 39,599 expectant moms and 142,045 breastfeeding moms were fully vaccinated.