Over 860 COVID-19 patients in Kazakhstan in critical condition

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In total, 62,662 people in Kazakhstan are treated for the coronavirus infection as of September 28, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 10,849 patients are staying at hospitals, while 51,813 are receiving outpatient treatment.

868 patients are in critical condition, 218 are in extremely severe condition and 139 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 1,719 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 880,709 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 815,664 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus countrywide.