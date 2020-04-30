EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    22:30, 30 April 2020 | GMT +6

    Over 860 Kazakhstanis recover from COVID-19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – More people have recovered from the coronavirus infection and have been released from hospitals in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    3 patients were released from hospitals in Zhambyl region, 2 in Almaty city, 1 in Nur-Sultan city, 1 in Shymkent city and 1 in Mangistau region.

    In total, Kazakhstan has reported 866 recoveries from the coronavirus infection, including 238 recoveries in Nur-Sultan city, 117 in Almaty city, 34 in Shymkent city, 67 in Akmola region, 10 in Aktobe region, 14 in Almaty region, 64 in Atyrau region, 7 in East Kazakhstan region, 46 in Zhambyl region, 9 in West Kazakhstan region, 61 in Karaganda region, 3 in Kostanay region, 118 in Kyzylorda region, 9 in Mangistau region, 5 in Pavlodar region, 25 in North Kazakhstan region, and 39 in Turkestan region.

    Unfortunately, the novel virus claimed the lives of 25 people in Kazakhstan. The number of the people infected with the COVID-19 in Kazakhstan totals 3,356.


    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
