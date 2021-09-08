Over 87 thou COVID-19 patients receive treatment in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 87,015 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Of the 87,015 COVID-19 patients under treatment, 18,333 are in-patients and 68,682 are out-patients.

Countrywide, 1,377 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 378 in critical condition, and 197 on artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, the country has logged 3,639 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 6,894 more Kazakhstanis have beaten the virus.