NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 87,094, Kazinform reports citing the Health Ministry.

Out of the 87,094 people with COVID-19, in-patient treatment is provided to 24,328 and out-patient treatment to 62,766.

1,461 patients are in severe condition, 306 in critical condition, and 182 on artificial lung ventilation.