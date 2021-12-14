Over 875 thou people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty rgn

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Over 875 thousand people have been administered the first component of anti-COVID-19 vaccines in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As of December 14, 875,147 Almaty region residents have so far received the first component of COVID-19 vaccines and 808,408 - both components.

Almaty region’s coronavirus tally stands at 57,580, of which 43,066 are symptomatic. The COVID-19 incidence rate stands at 2,693.6 per 100 thousand people in the region.

The region has registered 12 COVID-19 cases, including 10 symptomatic and two asymptomatic ones, over the past day, with the growth rate of 0.02%.

Two fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Yenbekshikazakhsk district, four in Karasay district, one in Koksusk district, one in Raiymbek district, one in Talgarsk district, one in Kapshagai city, and two in Taldykorgan city.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.