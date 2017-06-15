Over 88,000 people visit Expo 2017 within 4 days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Saniyar Aitekenov, Director of Astana Convention Bureau LLP subordinate to the capital city administration, publicized the results of the first four days of Expo 2017 international exhibition, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, 88,300 people visited the exhibition since the opening of the exhibition through June 13. The migration police has registered about 1,970 guests. More than 6,200 children came from the regions. Over 27,000 people are staying at the capital hotels. The hotels and hostels are 81 and 25 percent full respectively. The city public vehicles have carried 2.6 million passengers. In addition, the authorities have invested in the green economy development amid the exhibition.

"China invests over KZT70bn for wind farm parks in Kazakhstan," Aitekenov posted on Facebook.

NAC Kazatomprom and the world top nuclear industry companies such as Cameco Corporation, Uranium One Inc., CGN and AREVA have signed memorandums.

Heads of JSC NC KazMunaiGas and CNPC signed a number of agreements for gas exports to China and upgrading of Shymkent Oil Refinery. The sides discussed the KMG natural gas supplies to PRC in 2017-2018. They also agreed to sign the purchase and sale contract for exporting up to 5 billion cubic meters of Kazakh gas to China.

"The amount spent for Expo 2017 exhibition is over KZT 400 billion (nearly 1 billion and 300 million US dollars)," Saniyar Aitekenov added.