Over 880,000 Kazakhstanis get 1st dose of Pfizer vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan has updated the figures on vaccination of teenagers, pregnant women and nursing mother, Kazinform reports.

According to the commission, as of 7 March, 881,035 people were vaccinated with the 1st dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, including 729,658 teenagers, 33,363 pregnant women, and 115,027 nursing mothers.

The second dose of Pfizer vaccine was administered to 660,159 people, including 552,089 teenagers, 24,701 pregnant women and 83,301 nursing mothers.

It bears to remind that vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021. Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer vaccine in teens aged 12-18, pregnant women and nursing mothers.