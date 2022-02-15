Over 880 thou people given both COVID-19 vaccine jabs in Almaty rgn

TALDYKORGAN.KAZINFORM – 883,864 people have so far received both COVID-19 vaccine jabs in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

974,425 people have been administered the first jab of anti-COVID-19 vaccines in Almaty region. Of these, 76,478 are teenagers aged from 12 to 17, 3,703 are pregnant women, and 13,042 are nursing mothers.

Both COVID-19 vaccine jabs have been given to 883,864 people, including 44,046 teens, 2,384 pregnant women, and 8,009 nursing mothers.

190,432 Almaty region residents have received COVID-19 booster shots.

According to Almaty region sanitary epidemiological department, the region has reported a total of 68,806, including 52,342 symptomatic ones. Over the past day, the region has reported 91 COVID-19 cases.

The weekly COVID-19 infection growth rate of 0.3% has been seen in Almaty region’s Aksuksk, Zhambyl, Karatalsk, Koksusk, Sarkansk districts as well as Taldykorgan and Tekeli cities.