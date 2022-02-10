Over 9,000 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 9,334 Kazakhstanis have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the past day, 2,362 down from a day earlier, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in Karaganda region – 2,827. Coming in second is Almaty city with 1,288 recoveries from the coronavirus infection. Akmola region has the third highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 907.

Pavlodar and Kostanay regions logged 798 and 762 COVID-19 recoveries, respectively.

429 patients reportedly made full recoveries in East Kazakhstan region, 426 in Almaty region, 211 in Nur-Sultan city, 396 in Aktobe region, 340 in North Kazakhstan region, 314 in Atyrau region, 228 in West Kazakhstan region, 179 in Mangistau region, 100 in Turkestan region, 71 in Zhambyl region, and 58 in Kyzylorda region.

Nationwide, 1,197,805 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic.