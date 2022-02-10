EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:45, 10 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Over 9,000 children get Pfizer vaccine in N Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Vaccination of pregnant women, nursing moms and children aged 12-18 with the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 continues in North Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    «42,705 people are eligible for Pfizer vaccination in the region,» the healthcare department head, Nurlan Aimanov, said.

    Out of which 32,050 are children, 4,550 pregnant women and 6,105 breastfeeding moms. As of February 10, 9,032 children, 331 expectant moms and 2,025 nursing moms were vaccinated against COVID-19.

    Notably, Aiyrtau region takes the lead in vaccination rates. There are more than 77% of vaccinated.


    Tags:
    North Kazakhstan region COVID-19 Pfizer Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!