Over 9,000 revaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Over 9,000 people have been revaccinated in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The regional sanitary and epidemiological control department said in a statement that 9,114 people got revaccinated with available QazVac and Sinopharm (Vero Cell) vaccines in the region since 22 November.

Healthcare workers, teachers, employees of law-enforcement agencies, senior citizens aged 60 and more are the first to get revaccinated. Of 9,114, 4,809 are healthcare workers and 1,035 are teachers.

Revaccination campaign against the coronavirus infection kicked off in Kazakhstan on 22 November 2021.

In addition, teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers got a chance to get vaccinated with the delivery of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine starting from 15 November.