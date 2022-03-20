EN
    12:43, 20 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Over 9.1 mln Kazakhstanis get both shots of anti-COVID-19 vaccines

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.

    According to a statement released by the commission, as of 20 March, 9,440,295 Kazakhstanis have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second shot has been given to 9,119,719 people.

    The nationwide vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan reported 49 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the last day.


