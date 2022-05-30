Over 9.2 mln immunized against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 9,503,996 people in Kazakhstan have been vaccinated with the first dose of anti-COVID vaccine to date, Kazinform cites the Inter-departmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19.

According to the data released by the commission, 9,280,663 Kazakhstanis were fully immunized against the coronavirus infection.

As for Pfizer vaccine, 1,164,891 people were inoculated with the first dose, including 852,409 teenagers, 39,982 pregnant women, and 141,735 nursing mothers.

The second dose of Pfizer vaccine was given to 1,043,690 people in Kazakhstan, including 805,707 teens, 35,881 expectant mothers and 130,604 nursing mothers.

Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan had registered five new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day.