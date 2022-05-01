EN
    Over 9.2 mln Kazakhstan fully immunized against COVID-19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform cites the official website of the ministry.

    According to a statement released by the ministry, as of 1 May, 9,485,299 Kazakhstanis have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines. The second shot has been administered to 9,245,430 people.

    The nationwide vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. The vaccination with Pfizer vaccine started on November 15, 2021.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had documented 10 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day.


