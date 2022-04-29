EN
    11:19, 29 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Over 9.2 mln Kazakhstanis fully immunized against COVID-19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan published the updated statistics on vaccination of people in the country against COVID-19, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

    9,483,123 people got the first shot of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan as of 28 April 2022. 9,241,702 Kazakhstanis were fully immunized against COVID-19.

    As for vaccination with Pfizer vaccine, 823,047 teenagers, 38,122 pregnant women and 136,056 nursing mothers were inoculated with the first dose of the vaccine.

    The second dose of Pfizer vaccine were given to 749,851 teenagers, 32,966 pregnant women and 119,816 nursing moms.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan had added 17 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day.


    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
