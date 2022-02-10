Over 9.2 mln Kazakhstanis get 1st shot of anti-COVID vaccines

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19.

According to the ministry, as of 10 February, 9,270,790 Kazakhstanis have been immunized with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second shot has been administered to 8,844,300 people.

The vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 3,329 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total caseload to 1,283,171 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,197,805 people recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.