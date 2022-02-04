Over 9.22mln Kazakhstanis receive 1st COVID-19 vaccine component

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 9,221,794 people have so far been administered the first component of vaccines against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Commission, 8,793,354 people have received both components of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan.

Notably, the country has reported 6,648 daily COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 13,374 Kazakhstanis have recovered from the disease over the past day.