10:34, 04 February 2022 | GMT +6
Over 9.22mln Kazakhstanis receive 1st COVID-19 vaccine component
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 9,221,794 people have so far been administered the first component of vaccines against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.
According to the Commission, 8,793,354 people have received both components of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan.
Notably, the country has reported 6,648 daily COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 13,374 Kazakhstanis have recovered from the disease over the past day.