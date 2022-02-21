EN
    09:22, 21 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Over 9.3 mln Kazakhstanis get vaccinated with 1st dose of anti-COVID vaccines

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan has updated the vaccination figures in the country, Kazinform reports.

    According to a statement released by the commission, as of 21 February, 9,348,441 Kazakhstanis have been immunized with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second shot has been administered to 8,932,551 people.

    Almaty city and Turkestan region are leading in number of fully immunized residents – 1,052,716 and 1,044,774 people, respectively.

    West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions have the lowest number of fully vaccinated residents – 257,066 and 252,884 people, accordingly.

    The overall vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021.


