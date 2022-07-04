Over 9,3 mln Kazakhstanis vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of July 3, 2022, 9,526,717 Kazakhstanis were inoculated with the first dose of the anti-coronavirus vaccine. 9,311,459 people got the 2nd shot of the vaccine, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of COVID-19 spread.

1,224,519 people got their 1st shot of the Pfizer vaccine, and 1,154,127 received their second Pfizer shot.

Those who received their 1st Pfizer shot are teenagers – 867,514, pregnant women – 41,219, and breastfeeding women – 144,878.

541,538 teenagers, 38,422 pregnant women, and 138,270 breastfeeding women got their 2nd Pfizer shot.

Earlier, Kazinform reported about 158 new COVID-19 cases confirmed across the country. 73 people have recovered from the coronavirus.



