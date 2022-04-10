Over 9.4 mln Kazakhstanis get 1st dose of anti-COVID-19 vaccines

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has updated the vaccination figures countrywide, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

According to a statement released by the ministry, as of 9 April, 9,465,209 Kazakhstanis have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second shot has been administered to 9,197,535 people.

The nationwide vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 13 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day.