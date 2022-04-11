EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:45, 11 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Over 9.4 mln Kazakhstanis vaccinated with 1st dose of anti-COVID vaccine

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has updated the vaccination figures countrywide, Kazinform has learnt from its official website.

    According to a statement released by the ministry, as of 11 April, 9,465,962 Kazakhstanis were immunized with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second shot was administered to 9,198,853 people in the country. Nationwide, 3,502,287 people got revaccinated.

    The nationwide vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had documented 12 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!