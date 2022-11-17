Over 9,400 babies born in 2022 in Akmola region

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM At the meeting held in Akmola region Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat revealed that for the past 9 months more than 9,400 babies were born in the region, maternal death reduced by 4.5 times, though infant mortality grew by 2.5%, Kazinform reports.

She also prioritized maternal and child health. Since 2021 pursuant to the President’s task a special program Ansagan sabi (A long-awaited baby) provides for 7,000 IFV quota annually until 2026. 283 quotas were allocated for the region last year. As a result, 111 women got pregnant, 72 couples welcomed their babies.

The same time the Minister outlined some pressing issues, in particular, early detection of abnormities, improving treatment of pre-term babies.