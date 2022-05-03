EN
    07:39, 03 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Over 9,500 get vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine in Atyrau region

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Last time Atyrau region reported a COVID-19 case was on March 16, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The regional health office said in a statement that to date a total of 9,517 people had been immunized with Pfizer vaccine, including 394 pregnant women, 3,354 nursing mothers, and 4,301 teenagers.

    All teenagers are vaccinated with the written consent of their parents or legal guardians.

    Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer vaccine in teenagers aged 12-18, pregnant women and nursing mothers back in 2021.

    The number of those inoculated with anti-COVID vaccines across Kazakhstan has reached 9,485,851.

    The coronavirus infection claimed lives of 128 people in Atyrau region.


