Over 9 mln Kazakhstanis vaccinated with 1st dose of anti-COVID vaccines

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.

According to a statement released by the ministry, as of January 20, 9,093,484 Kazakhstanis have been immunized with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second shot has been administered to 8,655,408 people.

Turkestan region remains the leader in terms of vaccination against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as a total of 1,035,288 people got fully immunized. Almaty city is second with 1,025,868 people fully inoculated against COVID-19. Coming in third is East Kazakhstan region with 903,789 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 15,872 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total caseload to 1,100,876 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 978,588 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.