Over 9 thousand foreign students study in Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - International conference "Cooperation in the sphere of higher education between the EU and Kazakhstan" is held in Almaty today. Representatives of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan, embassies of the EU countries and more than 60 leading universities of Europe are taking part in the conference.

"The main purpose of the conference is to establish bilateral relations in the education field between Kazakhstan and the EU countries. It is a good opportunity for heads of Kazakhstani universities to find partners in Europe. This conference is held for the sixth time already and helps to exchange experience between students and teachers as well," director of the department of higher education of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Serik Omirbayev noted.

The participants of the conference will familiarize with the schedule of classes on internationalization of higher education and presentation of successful thematic research.

"Speaking of internationalization of higher education, Kazakhstan is quite involved in the process. Implementation of joint projects, the number of which is about 400, serves as a good indicator. As of 2014, more than seven thousand students from Kazakhstan studied in foreign countries, it is a type education import. However, there is so-called export in this sphere, as of today, over nine thousand foreign students study in Kazakhstani universities. It all helps to improve and develop the sector significantly," he said.