Over 90 athletes expected to earn Olympic berths to represent Kazakhstan in Paris

Over 90 Kazakhstani athletes are expected to earn their Olympic berths and represent the country at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Kazinform News Agency reports.

25 Kazakhstani athletes have already got their Olympic quotas, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports confirms.

“Traditionally, Kazakhstan is represented across 23-26 sports at the Olympic Games. We are planning to keep the figure this year. There are plans to earn over 90 Olympic licenses,” Vice Minister of Tourism and Sports Serik Zharaspayev said at the meeting of the headquarters for preparation to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

He also revealed that Kazakhstan will earmark some 600 million tenge to ensure the athletes have everything they need ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games are set to run in Paris from July 26 through August 11.