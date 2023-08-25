EN
    13:22, 25 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Over 90 bridges to be built on Dostyk-Moiynty railroad section

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 92 bridges will be built as part of construction of second tracks on the Dostyk-Moiynty railway section. Besides, 57 new culverts will be installed and 231 ones will be lengthened, Kazinform reports via Kazakhstan Railways.

    The largest bridges will be built on the stages Beskol - junction 8, Preduzlovaya - junction 5, Ashyozek - Akzhaydak, Tokyrau - Orta-Deresin, junction 5 - Zhaksybulak

    Reinforced concrete structures and items for artificial structures are manufactured at domestic factories. 63 bridges are under construction now, and 188 culverts are being laid.

    The construction of the second line at the Dostyk-Moiynty section with a length of 836 kilometers began in November last year. The launch of the second line will increase the capacity of the section by 5 times, which will boost the transportation of Kazakh exporters’ goods and development of the country's transit potential.


