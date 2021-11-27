Over 90 new cases of COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in one day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 91 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

181 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, one death related to the COVID-like pneumonia was reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has added a total of 82,451 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 73,624 patients fully recovered from pneumonia. The disease claimed lives of 5,131 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan posted 905 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 969,245 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 933,107 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.