Over 90% of children in North Kazakhstan region aged 3 to 6 are involved in pre-school education

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During the working trip to North Kazakhstan region Prime Minister Karim Massimov visited a kindergarten that is being constructed under "Nurly Zhol" program.

Akim of Petropavlovsk M.Tasmaganbetov reported to Prime Minister that the kindergarten is scheduled to be commissioned before the end of July. The total kindergarten capacity is 320 places.



The total area, including play areas, is 11 thousand square meters. The project cost exceeds 700 million tenge, the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan reports.



It should be noted that today Petropavlovsk has about 60 preschool institutions, 25 of which are public, 5 are private, 18 mini-centers and one school-kindergarten.



According to city administration, in Petropavlovsk children aged three to six are provided with places in pre-school institutions by 86%, in the region this figure exceeds 90%.



Earlier it was reported that by "Nurly Zhol" program 10 billion tenge were allocated for the construction of kindergartens. In three years it is planned to build 27 kindergartens, a large part of which to be built in areas with low involvement in preschool education.



In addition, the region implements a public-private partnership program, which allows to make a best use of the funds, optimizing the republican and local budgets.