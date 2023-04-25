EN
    11:10, 25 April 2023

    Over 90% of Kazakhstan’s population uses internet

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s Government meeting Kazakh Digital Development and Aerospace Industry Minister Bagdat Mussin told about the internet traffic use growth rates, Kazinform reports.

    «The number of internet users in Kazakhstan reached 90.9%. The development of digital economy, online entrainment, rise of platform economy caused an increase in the internet use. Since the pandemic outbreak it hit 1,000 petabytes,» the minister said.

    He noted an increase not only in the internet users but also the time they spend online.

    Earlier the Minister said, this year will deploy and develop 5G services in the cities of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent and some regional centres letting 75% of the cities’ population and 60% of the regional centres to get access to the services by 2027.


