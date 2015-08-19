Over 90% of NIS graduates awarded governmental educational grants - Shamshidinova

ASTANA. KAZINFORM More than 90% graduates of the Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools have been awarded governmental educational grants for studying at the country's higher education institutions. Chairperson of the Board of JSC Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools Kulyash Shamshidinova said at the annual conference of the NIS teachers in Astana today.

This year the conference topic is "Approaches to the Formation of Functional Literacy". Around 350 NIS teachers from every corner of the country have gathered for the event which will last till August 20. "1,699 students graduated from the NIS in 2015. 307 of them (18%) have been admitted to the Nazarbayev University. 37 graduates have demonstrated high results at the exam due to which they can be admitted to the undergraduate programs of the Nazarbayev University. 36 graduates have already been enrolled. Besides, 1,192 graduates (70%), have entered other Kazakhstani universities. 61 graduates (4%) have chosen higher educational institutions of the CIS countries, while 139 young people (or 8%) will study in non-CIS states", she emphasized.