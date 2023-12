Over 90 patients beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in last 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 90 patients have beat the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

In total, 91 patients have been released after making full recoveries from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, including 13 patients in Nur-Sultan city, 7 – in Almaty city, 11 – in Akmola region, 3 – in Aktobe region, 2 – in Atyrau region, 17 – in Karaganda region, 1 – in Kostanay region, 6 – in Mangistau region, 12 – in Pavlodar region, and 19 - in North Kazakhstan region.

The overall number of COVID-19 recoveries totals 105,766 across Kazakhstan.