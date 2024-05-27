On Sunday, May 26, Astana hosted the International Dog Show, showcasing Tazy, Tobet and other breeds of dogs brought from the country’ regions, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Union of Cynologists of Kazakhstan selected over 90 Tazy dogs of various ages, categories and coat colors for the event.

Over 90 purebred Tazy, Tobet dogs showcased at Astana International Dog Show. Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov/Kazinform

An international commission from the Fédération Cynologique Internationale (World Canine Organisation) also arrived in Astana to examine the dogs and take a decision to recognize Tazy breed at the international level and approve Tazy as the brand of Kazakhstan.

Minister of Ecology Yerlan Nyssanbayev addresses participants of Astana International Dog Show. Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov/Kazinform

“Today’s exhibition showcases over 90 purebred dogs. Tazy is an ancient Kazakh dog breed, our pride and one of “zhety kazyna” (seven treasures). Its origin is directly linked to our history. In XX century, the population of Tazy decreased and almost disappeared for various reasons. Due to lack of work on preservation of the breed, the dogs started losing their original qualities,” Minister of Ecology Yerlan Nyssanbayev said at the opening ceremony.

“Alongside, we are working to protect Tobet dog breed and to popularize it at the global level. We are taking measures to consolidate the efforts of the state and the public to preserve the Kazakh dogs and increase their number, as stipulated in the law. Kazakhstan and the global canine community are jointly working on preservation of the Kazakh dog which are deemed to be our heritage,” the minister says.

11-year-old Adilzhan Zhenis from Semey brought his 3-month-old Tazy puppy nicknamed Shagala to the show.

“I came here together with my dad. This is my puppy Shagala, she is 3 months old. I fell in love with dogs, when I was 5. I began understanding them while walking with my father. We brought Shagala and her mother to the exhibitio. We have five Tazy dogs at home, we go hunting with them. They hunt usually for hares, deer and birds. I still learn the secrets of hunting from my father. The dogs are fed with a specific food for Tazy. Our dogs have already participated in various competitions and events in Semey. This is the first time we brought them to Astana,” the young dog breeder says.

President of the Union of Cynologists of Kazakhstan Baurzhan Serikkali says more than 100 dogs of various ages and colors were selected at the regional level of the event.

President of the Union of Cynologists of Kazakhstan Baurzhan Serikkali. Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov/Kazinform

“Today’s exhibition is important. Following it, the FCI will take a decision whether to recognize Tazy breed as Kazakhstani brand or not. The international commission will also be able to see the tazy dogs for themselves and get assured themselves that Tazy dog originated in Kazakhstan and was developed namely in the territory of Kazakhstan,” Baurzhan Serikkali says.

“The members of the commission want to see how Tazy dog is raised and taught. It is still unknown, what decision the commission will take. We hope the decision will be announced by the end of the year. Some regions could not participate in the selection stage, unfortunately. In general, the President’s instruction gave a huge impulse to the preservation and further development of Tazy dogs. The central and local executive authorities are involved in this process. We hope to establish the national Tazy center in the future,” he adds.

Tazy is a breed of sighthound hunting dog originating from Kazakhstan. According to official data, there are about 3,000-3,500 Tazy dogs in our country today.

Baurzhan Serikkali says, if all Tazy dogs are registered officially, their number may increase two or threefold. For this, they need to meet "Tazy standards" and be issued a special document.

Over 90 purebred Tazy, Tobet dogs showcased at Astana International Dog Show. Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov/Kazinform

The law on preservation and reproduction of the Kazakh Tazy and Tobet dog breeds was signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on January 3, 2023 and entered into force on July 1 of the same year.