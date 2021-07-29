09:55, 29 July 2021 | GMT +6
Over 90 thou COVID-19 patients receive treatment in Kazakhstan
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 90,767 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry.
25,514 COVID-19 patients are under treatment as in-patients and 65,053 as out-patients.
Of the total number of patients being treated for COVID-19, 1,573 are in severe condition, 332 in critical condition, and 154 on artificial lung ventilation.
Notably, the country has added 7,479 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection.