Over 900 get anti-COVID-19 vaccine in Atyrau region on weekend

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Mass vaccination against the coronavirus infection is underway in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regional healthcare department, 920 residents of the region got the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on April 10-11, including 14 medical workers, 5 teachers, 23 police officers, 6 students, 3 employees of law-enforcement agencies and others.

The first dose of the Sputnik V vaccine was administered to 8,103 people since February 1 till April 11. 2,822 people have received the second dose.

Earlier it was reported that mass vaccination has kicked off in Atyrau region on April 3. Every resident of the region is eligible to get inoculated against the coronavirus infection.

The nationwide vaccination campaign has started across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021 with vaccination of medical workers.