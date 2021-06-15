Over 900 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Over 900 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in China as of Monday, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

The commission vowed to ensure a steady vaccine supply and continue to facilitate mass vaccination.

China announced on June 3 that it had administered more than 700 million doses of vaccines, and has since administered another 200 million doses in less than two weeks' time.