    19:21, 15 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 900 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

    None
    None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Over 900 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in China as of Monday, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

    The commission vowed to ensure a steady vaccine supply and continue to facilitate mass vaccination.

    China announced on June 3 that it had administered more than 700 million doses of vaccines, and has since administered another 200 million doses in less than two weeks' time.


