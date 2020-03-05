EN
    Over 900 people quarantined in Kazakhstan – Health Minister Birtanov

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov revealed what measures Kazakhstan had been assuming amid global coronavirus outbreak, Kazinform reports.

    «In total, 992 people have been quarantined. 7,515 patients in the 2nd and 3rd categories have isolated themselves at home. Some 8,000 people who returned from the coronavirus affected countries are under control of the ministry,» Minister Birtanov told a press conference at the Central Communications Service Thursday.

    In his words, those are both Kazakhstani and foreign nationals.

    «In case they have symptoms of the disease, people are hospitalized. Currently, 60 people are hospitalized. 18 people were discharged yesterday. 42 people are staying at the hospitals. They are undergoing necessary tests,» the minister added.

    Yelzhan Birtanov revealed that Kazakhstan uses tests provided by Russia, China and the WHO to check people for coronavirus. «Since the onset of the coronavirus outbreak, Kazakhstan has not registered any cases of the new virus,» he said.

