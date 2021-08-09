Over 92% of education workers vaccinated against COVID-19 in Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Karaganda region’s efforts to vaccinate education workers are nearing completion as it plans to returns children back to schools, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As of today, 39,240 teachers and workers of education facilities have so far received vaccines against COVID-19 in the region. Those account for 92.6% of the total education workers of the region, Gulsum Kozhakhmetova, Head of the Education Department of Karaganda region, said during an online meeting.

She also added that 4,389 college students over 18 years old or 55.6% have also been given COVID-19 vaccines.

This year, repair works are carried out in 166 education facilities, including 120 schools, 26 kindergartens, 19 colleges, and one children’s home, in the region.