Over 93% of teachers vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of August 9, 2021, 93.1% of the teaching personnel at the education facilities were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

88.4% of other workers of the country’s education facilities were given the vaccines against the coronavirus infection.

Earlier Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin instructed to ensure 100% vaccination of teachers and technical staff until August 25.