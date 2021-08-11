EN
    13:10, 11 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 93% of teachers vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of August 9, 2021, 93.1% of the teaching personnel at the education facilities were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    88.4% of other workers of the country’s education facilities were given the vaccines against the coronavirus infection.

    Earlier Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin instructed to ensure 100% vaccination of teachers and technical staff until August 25.


